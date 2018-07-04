Not targetting absolute No 1 slot, market of 3 large players ideal: Airtel

New Delhi : Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it is not targeting to be the absolute number one mobile service provider as it sees three large private players eventually remaining in the market as an “ideal and sustainable” model for the growth of the sector.

Airtel, which will lose its numero uno position to the soon-to-be merged Vodafone-Idea Cellular, gave full credit to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio for having the “audacity” to be part of what enabled the explosion in data growth in India and for triggering competition, that in effect, always makes rivals sharper.

In an interview to PTI, Bharti Airtel MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Gopal Vittal said that intense competition in the sector had brought down revenue per user, putting financial pressure, but the situation will correct as tariffs have bottomed out.

“We are at the bottom of that cycle. We have been at the bottom of that cycle for the last six months… it has not gone down any further. From here the pricing and ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) will only start moving up, the question is only one of timing and for that, I am not a soothsayer,” he said.

Vittal said Airtel has “dramatically” stepped up investments in bringing in new technology, tripling tower strength to improve mobile reception, laying new fibre and other infrastructure and automating its network.

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led firm is also ploughing investments into home broadband network, in simplifying business and digitising it so that lesser number of people have to call its customer centres. It is creating an array of digital and non-wireless services, and forging strong partnerships — alliances with Netflix and Amazon being cases in point.

“Our strategy is not to be number one. I mean no strategy can be defined like that. Our strategy is to make choices to serve customers better. I have also said at the end of the day there will be 3 equal sized players, someone may be one or two share points ahead, someone one or two share points behind, we are relaxed about it,” Vittal said.

Vittal was responding to specific questions on whether Airtel will try reclaim its pole position in the market in the face of the proposed Vodafone-Idea Cellular merger. “We are not here to put a badge on our chest, we are here to serve customers well…that is when the customers reward you. We would love to grow market share but our objective is to actually serve our customers well. It (a few share points ahead or behind) is not going to give us sleepless nights,” he said.