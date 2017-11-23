No proposal to withdraw cheque book facility: Finance Ministry

New Delhi: The finance ministry today said there is no proposal to withdraw the bank cheque book facility as part of exercise to promote digital transaction.

The clarification comes in the backdrop of reports in a certain section of media that there is a possibility that the central government may withdraw bank cheque book facility in the near future, with an intent to encourage digital transactions.

This has been denied by the government and reaffirmed that there’s no such proposal, it said in tweets.

“The Government of India has reaffirmed that there is NO proposal under consideration to withdraw the bank Cheque Book facility,” said one of the tweets.

Post demonetisation, the government has been pushing digital transaction with an aim to move towards less cash society.