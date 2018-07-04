No plans to close operations at fraud-hit Brady House branch: PNB  

New Delhi: Fraud-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said it has no plans to close operations at its Brady House branch, the fountainhead of the Rs 14,000 crore Nirav Modi scam.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated PNB of about Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs). PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai had fraudulently issued LoUs for the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi since March 2011.

“PNB has no plans to close operations in the Brady House branch in Mumbai. Reallocation of some of the accounts is part of the regular restructuring process at PNB to strengthen internal systems and processes and centralize certain critical functions,” a spokesperson of the bank said.