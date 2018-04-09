No Bhariya to remain without land: Chouhan

Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh, chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that no Bhariya family will be deprived of land in state. He said this while addressing Bhariya Mahasammelan at Rathed village of Patalkot region in Chhindwada district.

Chouhan said that Bhariya families will be given ownership rights of the land possessed by them since ages. He said that Bhariya families residing on forest land for many years will also not be displaced.

The special campaign will be launched to provide pattas (a title deed to a property) to such families, he said. Minister of state for scheduled

caste welfare and tribal affairs Lal Singh Arya presided over the Mahasammelan.

Chouhan said that wells will be constructed in the fields of those Bhariya families who have been allotted land under Forest Rights Act. Besides motor or diesel pumps will be made available to them as per given situation.

He said that strong houses will be constructed in the coming two years for all Bhariya families of the state.

As many as 18 Bhariya language teachers will be appointed to preserve Bhariya language. Bhariya culture centre will also be set up in Chhindwada to promote Bhariya culture, he said.