No ban on furnace oil or pet coke

New Delhi : The Union Government on Friday clarified that there is no move to completely ban the use of pet-coke and furnace oil throughout the country for all industrial sectors. The Minister of State for Environment, Dr Mahesh Sharma, said the ban is effective only in Delhi and in the surrounding NCR states, as per a Supreme Court order dated October 24. Since the ban was imposed only recently, its impact is yet to be assessed, he said. Furthermore, Sharma said the Ministry has issued a draft notification, inviting public suggestions to lay down the emission standards for indutrial boilers that use pet-coke and pet-coke blend. The Ministry has also notified the environment standards for industries using pet-coke and furnace oil as fuel, he added.