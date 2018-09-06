Nitin Gadkari pitches for alternate fuels

New Delhi : Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday pitched for alternative fuels such as ethanol and methanol along with electric vehicles, reiterating that the government’s policy is to reduce import, enhance exports and curb pollution.

The minister, who had last year threatened to “bulldoze” the auto industry to adopt electric vehicles, struck a conciliatory note and said the government was not against petrol and diesel fuels. “Our policy is very clear. We want to reduce imports, increase exports and finish pollution,” he said at the annual convention of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) here.

Stating that India is facing two major issues — pollution and rising imports of fuels — Gadkari said, “Import bill is increasing due to the rise in automobile sector. This is the biggest challenge facing our economy and for that we have come out with a programme..”

Green jet fuel to get more push

The government is in the process of firming up a policy to make aviation fuel from non-edible seeds, he said. India imports aviation turbine fuel worth of Rs 300 billion every year, Gadkari said. “The petroleum ministry is firming up a policy to make aviation fuel from non-edible oil seeds so that we are able to reduce imports of ATF,” he said.

The move is a part of the big push the government is giving to reduce the import of crude.

Last week, the Petroleum Ministry did a pilot on a Spice Jet flight by blending oil extracted from non-edible seeds from Jatropha for a short distance flight from Delhi to Dehradun. The flight flew on 25% bio-fuel and 75 per cent ATF. The fuel was developed by the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) in Dehradun.

The minister said that the country had non-edible seeds that could be used for extracting oil in large quantities.

The Petroleum Ministry is also considering the production of first-generation ethanol. “We are surplus in sugar and some countries are asking us to sell it to them at Rs 10 to 11 per kg. We are surplus by 5 to 6 million tonnes. It’s going to go up next year and it would pose a challenge in terms of what to do with it”, he said.

The government has approved a policy to push molasses production to 6 per cent from 4 per cent, currently. Plans are afoot to convert sugar to molasses. This will bump up the production of ethanol and enable competitive pricing, he added.

“The idea is to make ethanol from sugarcane and not sugar. The parity will be such that producers will be incentivised to make ethanol,” he said.

He said a policy for import substitution would be prepared.

“Alternative fuels is necessary for us,” he said, adding there was a huge potential that can be tapped from bio-products such as molasses, cotton straw, biomass and corn to produce ethanol which can be used as automotive fuel.

Gadkari, however, added that “alternate fuels cannot progress without your support”.

Seeking to address concerns in the automotive industry over the future of conventional fuels, he said, “I am not against petrol, diesel and we are not closing any industry…”

Appreciating the “change in the mindset” of auto industry, the minister said the government has already made clear its priority areas to the industry and cited example of how GST on electric vehicles was reduced to promote eco-friendly technology and combat pollution.

Stating that his ministry has decided on a pilot project to run methanol-powered buses on the Mumbai-Pune route as well as in Guwahati, Gadkari asked the private sector to participate in the adoption of alternate fuels.

He also asked the auto industry to use waterways for logistics to trim cost and lower pollution, which in turn will contribute to the growth of the economy.