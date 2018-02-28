Niti Aayog looks to propagate technological vision

Mumbai : Keeping in mind the technological future of the country, the government think tank Niti Aayog is working towards launching a plan on the same. The plan will be drawn from paper ‘Technology Vision 2035’, which is developed by Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC).

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Technology Vision 2035, head Gautam Goswami said, “Niti Aayog has taken cognises of the document. They are planning to propagate the document.”

The three point focus of Niti Aayog will be based on a technology that can be used for commercial use. First, there will be a group that will be formed to study and select a few ideas and launch a programme; the other group will study the technology suitable for another country; and a separate group will be involved in research and development.

Goswami added that in their document they have captured ways to implement tech at various level. Goswami added, “The Prime Minister’s Office’s has taken a decision—in future all the scientific department should take this document as the base material, to prepare their future projects. So, that way the government funding will come and also the country moves to achieve the vision.”

States like Madhya Pradesh (MP), Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Kerala are also showing interest to catch up with the technological vision of the country. Goswami said that TIFAC is going to help MP create their technological vision that will focus on agriculture, disability, industrial and tourism.