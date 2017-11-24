Nita Ambani’s story, from school teacher to India’s wealthiest woman, is worth a read!

It’s a well-known fact that Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Chairman, is the wealthiest man in India. And being a wife of India’s richest man, Nita Ambani, is reportedly India’s wealthiest woman. She is a philanthropist, a business owner and the owner of the Mumbai Indians cricket team. Her love for her family had kept her grounded and focused. But do you know that now Mrs Ambani, Nita Ambani had quite a modest beginning and hailed from a middle-class family in surburban Mumbai.

Nita Ambani has an undergraduate degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee (NM) College of Commerce and Economics and had taken up a job as a school teacher when she crossed paths with Ambani family. And she loved her job. Having trained in Bharatnatyam for several years, Nita often travelled around the country for performance. And during one such, late Mr Dhirubhai Ambani noticed her and wanted his older son Mukesh to marry her. She might have thought that this would be what she would do her whole life. But fate had other plans for her. Nite met Mukesh and love blossomed. Mukesh popped the question and Nita said yes. But there was one condition.

Well, during that course of time, Nita was also used to work as a school teacher and wanted to continue her profession even after marriage. This condition was agreed upon and soon the two got married. This led to the weird situation of a millionaire working in an ordinary school.

Meanwhile, during an interview, Nita Ambani shared a personal experience that occurred in the school. During the 1987 World Cup, one of her students’ parent had offered her two tickets to the stadium. Nita, however, refused and was later seen seated in the VIP stand during the match. Reliance Group was in-fact one of the sponsors of the series. It was only then did the family realise who Nita was.

Nita, however, left her job after a few years and started taking an active part in Reliance Group. Interestingly, in a recent interview, Mukesh Ambani also expressed an interest in being a teacher in the future. “With my wife being a teacher, she is now saying that it is high time that you teach. Both of us will be involved in the education in the coming years, that is something that we want to do more for our own satisfaction than anything else,” stated Mukesh.