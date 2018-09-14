Nissan drives in Sunny variant at Rs 6.99 lakh

New Delhi: Auto maker Nissan India Friday launched a special edition of its mid-sized sedan Sunny with price starting at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant comes with more than 50 features including NissanConnect, an integrated connected car technology. “As a company that is always on the lookout for customer feedback, we are proud to present the Sunny special edition, an embodiment of this customer-centric product philosophy, smart technological upgrades and best-in-class spacious interiors,” Nissan Motor India Director Sales and Commercial Hardeep Singh Brar said.

The model comes with both petrol and diesel power trains. The petrol variants comes with X-Tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), while the 1.5-litre diesel is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Dual airbags, speed-sensing door lock and driver seat belt reminder come as standard across all the variants.