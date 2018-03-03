Nirav used chawl to hide scam papers

Mumbai : Diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, prime accused in the country’s biggest bank fraud, were using a chawl in Mumbai to hide documents related to the Rs 12,636-crore scam.

“After questioning certain people, we raided a room in a chawl at Wadala, Mumbai, on Wednesday night, and recovered crucial documents in relation to LoUs,” a senior CBI official said.

The chawl was not registered in the name of Nirav Modi Group or Geetanjali Group, but was used by them to hide documents now crucial to the investigation.

In another development, the ED attached 41 immovable properties of Choksi and of companies controlled by him that have a market value of Rs 1,217.20 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

These properties include 15 flats and 17 office premises in Mumbai, one shopping mall in Kolkata, one farmhouse in Alibaug built on four acres of land and six parcels of land of a total area of 231 acres in Alibaug, Nasik, Nagpur, Panvel, and Villupuram (Tamil Nadu). Ranga Reddy district of Andhra Pradesh has been attached.

This property is spread over 170 acres and has market value of Rs 500 crore.