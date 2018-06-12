Nifty rises 55.90 pts to 4-month high post Trump-Kim meeting

Mumbai: NSE Nifty rose by 55.90 points to close at four-month high of 10,842.85 on sustained buying mainly in pharma, FMCG, PSU banks, energy and IT sectors amid positive sentiment from global equity markets.

Sentiment on domestic bourses was boosted by upbeat Asian stocks after the US President Donald Trump signed a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Overseas, most European stocks fell as investors awaited the Brexit vote in the House of Commons for further direction.

The Nifty 50 index rose 55.90 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 10,842.85, its highest closing level since February 1. It moved in a range of 10,856.55 to 10,789.40 in day trade.

On the sectoral front, pharma climbed by 2.58 per cent followed by PSU banks 2.33 per cent, fast moving consumer goods 0.88 per cent, energy 0.73 per cent, IT 0.62 per cent, infra 0.61 per cent, bank 0.58 per cent, finance service 0.55 per cent, private bank 0.40 per cent and realty 0.41 per cent.

On other hand, metal fell by 0.43 per cent.

Major index gainers were Lupin, Dr Reddy, SBIN, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp and Adani ports and Special Economic Zone Losers included, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Coal India, UPL, Grasim and ONGC.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market was positive, a total of 1,038 scrips advanced and 752 declined while 89 remained unchanged. Total securities that have hit their price band were 209.

Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 27,770.94 crore from Rs 26,706.03 crore as on Monday.

A total of 13,014.71 lakh shares changed hands in 1,08,11,731 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,47,90,850.69 crore.