Nifty above 8400, Sensex flat; HCL Tech, Bharti down

New Delhi: The market on Tuesday opened flat with the Nifty above 8400. It traded up 23.65 points or 0.3 percent at 8415.15 while the Sensex traded up 73.91 points or 0.3 percent at 27191.25.

Shares such as GAIL, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank and SBI were among top gainers while Bharti, HUL, Infosys, Asian Painrs and Wipro were amongst the losers.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 12 paise at 68.08 per dollar on Tuesday against previous day’s closing of 68.20 per dollar.

As per the market analysts, the rupee is likely to remain range bound within the range of Rs. 68-68.30 against the US dollar.

The dollar slumped to a seven-week low against a currency basket, weighed by concerns about the early days of Donald Trump’s administration.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade, taking cues from a weak handover from Wall Street as US President Donald Trump formally withdrew the nation from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

The Nikkei was down three tenth of a percent in early trade, extending the previous session’s declines of more than one percent, while the Korean markets were trading flat with a negative bias. In the US, equities saw a fall, but closed off its session lows, as investors looked for more details regarding Trump’s policies, which are largely seen as protectionist.

Banking stocks were among the worst performers, with the sector losing more than 1.2 percent. The Dow Jones closed over 25 points lower, with Boeing and Mcdonald’s contributing the most losses.