‘Nexus Conference’ to take place in Mumbai

Keeping in mind the need for stakeholders to deliberate upon measures that need to be adopted to overcome shortage of water, Govardhan Eco Village in association with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and Shree Halari Visa Oswal Commerce College (SHVOCC) is organising National Eco Conference titled ‘Nexus Conference’ in Mumbai.

The theme of the conference is ‘eco-ethical integrated sustainable solutions for water crisis’. The objective is to pool in ideas on integrated sustainable solutions for the water crisis from renowned speakers, practitioners and leaders and cast them into working solutions for a sustainable and synergistic future for all of us. The conference will be held on January 7th, 2017 at BSE International Convention Hall, Mumbai and will include stimulating discourses, deliberation and dialogue in line with this theme.

The keynote speakers and panelists at the conference include Sushri Uma Bharati Union Cabinet Minister of Water Resources, Babanrao Lonikar Ji Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation, Government of Maharashtra, Rajendra Singh The Water Man of India, H H Radhanath Swami Founder, Govardhan Ecovillage, Madhur Bajaj Vice Chairman and whole-time Director of Bajaj Auto Limited, Rakesh Kumar Director, CSIR-NEERI and several other dignitaries representing the Government, Industry, Academia, as well as environmentalists. The conference is expected to have more than 600 delegates participating from the Government, entrepreneurs, professors, students, environmentalists and activists.

Govardhan Eco Village (GEV) is a model farm community and retreat center, 108 Km South of Mumbai. GEV highlights the importance of spiritual ecology: the need for us to live in harmony with ourselves, nature and the sacred. NEERI is a constituent of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi and has a nation-wide presence with its five zonal laboratories at Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. SHVOCC is affiliated to University of Mumbai. College is imparting education mainly in Commerce and allied field and catering to the needs of students in Bhiwandi area.