New norms to wipe out Rs 15K-cr NPAs from banking system

New Delhi : Bad loans worth Rs 15,000 crore will be wiped off the banking system with their reversal into standard accounts in the June quarter following new norms for differential treatment of defaults by small and mid-sized businesses.

Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said that “180-day NPA norm for MSMEs will help reverse Rs 15,000 crore in the banking system as they have become standard asset. “This will help banks to make positive entry to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore making balance sheet of state banks healthier in the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal,” he said.