New JioPhone 2 offer to Jio GigaFiber: Top 10 announcements made by Mukesh Ambani during Reliance’s 41st Annual General Meeting

Speaking at the Reliance Industries’ 41st Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday highlighted the achievements of his company in the past year. He also made announcements regarding new offers of Reliance industries like new Jio phone and broadband services. Here are some of the key announcements made by Ambani during the meeting.

Ambani said that Reliance Retail’s revenue grew by 100 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis with Rs 69,000 crore last year.

He also said that Reliance is India’s largest payer of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Excise and Customs Duty, and Income Tax in the private sector. “Reliance paid Rs 42,553 crore in Goods and Services Tax”, Ambani said.

Ambani informed that Reliance’s consumer business, Jio and retail represents about 13% of consolidated EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

Ambani mentioned that Reliance has reached an inflection point with consumer business contributing as much as its energy and petrochemical businesses.

Ambani said that Reliance saw its biggest growth opportunity in creating a hybrid, online-to-offline new commerce platform. Ambani informed that the new commerce platform will be created through integration of its offline retail arm and online technology platform.

He also announced about Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer starting July 21, where feature phones can be exchanged for Jio Phone for Rs 501. In terms of features, the new JioPhone 2 will have 512MB of RAM and 4GB of ROM. The smartphone will support SD card with expandable memory upto 128GB. JioPhone 2 has comes with 2-megapixel rear camera and VGA front-facing camera. It also supports dual-SIM, LTE, and VoLTE, VoWi-Fi. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The smart feature phone also supports Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp applications.

He highlighted that Jio’s subscribers grew from 124 million at the end of last year to 210 million at the end of FY18. Ambani informed that Jio is now India’s most widespread mobile network that has a larger reach than even the 2G players. He said that there are more than 25 million JioPhone users in India.|

Ambani also mentioned that Jio is committed to making India one of the top 5 fixed broadband countries in the world.

He announced the launch of fixed-line broadband services Jio GigaFiber. The service will provide ultra-high definition entertainment on TV, voice activated assistance, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping as well as smart home solutions.

Ambani informed that Reliance’s consolidated net profit for the fourth-quarter (January-March) of fiscal 2017-18 stood at Rs 9,435 crore, up by 17.3 percent on a year-on-year basis. However, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 8,046 crore for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2016-17. The company’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,29,120 crore, up 39 percent during Q4 FY 18, compared to the Rs 92,889 crore posted in the corresponding quarter a year ago.