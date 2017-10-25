Free Press Journal
New India IPO to open on Nov 1

New India IPO to open on Nov 1

Oct 25, 2017
New Delhi : New India Assurance (NIA), the largest general insurance company in India, will hit the capital markets on November 1 to raise an estimated Rs 10,000 crore through IPO, merchant banking sources said.

 The company’s initial share sale will close on November 3, they added. The IPO comprises sale of 9.6 crore shares by the government, besides fresh issue of 2.4 crore shares. Thus a total of 12 crore shares of the non-life insurer would be sold through the share sale offer, constituting around 14.56 per cent of the company’s post issue share capital. The exact amount and pricing for the initial public offer (IPO) will be announced by the company on Wednesday.

New India Assurance is expected to list on the stock exchanges on November 13, merchant banking sources said. Recently, the company’s had completed the overseas road shows.


