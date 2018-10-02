New board to meet this week to assess fiscal situation

New Delhi: The newly-appointed board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services is likely to hold its first meeting on Wednesday or Thursday, said a senior government official. The official said that the priority for the newly appointed board will be to assess the company’s financial situation.

“The new board will assess the financial situation of the company and may report the same in 15 days”. The official said that the board will look into the long-term debts of the company and the options to restructure. “There is a need to take a look at the short-term and long-term debts of the company and the viability of servicing those debts.

The new board will take a holistic view of the situation and draw a viable resolution plan for the company,” the official said. The official said the company continued to pay dividends and huge managerial pay-outs regardless of the looming liquidity crisis. The official said that there is also a case to probe into the functioning of IL&FS and review the decisions of the erstwhile management.