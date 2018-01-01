New Aadhaar linking form for APY from today

New Delhi : The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has asked Atal Pension Yojna (APY) service providers to use a revised form to seek the consent of subscribers’ for seeding Aadhaar with their accounts from Monday. APY, a guaranteed pension scheme, is the government’s flagship social security programme. The PFRDA, in a circular, said several meetings were held with Department of Financial Services in the finance ministry and APY service providers with reference to Aadhaar seeding and authentication in APY accounts.The last such meeting was held about a month ago in which officials from Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Bank of Baroda and Oriental Bank of Commerce participated. It further said that the APY subscriber registration form has been “suitably” modified to obtain the consent of the subscriber for Aadhaar seeding and subsequent authentication.