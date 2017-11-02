‘Negative impact of demonetisation on economy transitory’

Chennai : The adverse impact of demonetisation on the Indian economy would be transitory, according to global and domestic credit rating agencies.

However, the current slowdown could partially be attributed to implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduced in July, they say. “While the aim of demonetisation to curb the use of black money was in line with the government’s broader reform agenda, the cash crunch it caused contributed to significantly lower real GDP (gross domestic product) growth in the March quarter,” Thomas Rookmaaker, Director, Sovereigns and Supranationals Group at Fitch Ratings, told IANS.

“This negative impact on growth seems transitory, just like the effect on growth, because of GST implementation in the July quarter,” he added. According to analysts at the rating agencies, economic growth in India would accelerate again in the second half of the year. “Demonetisation was a major structural change that the Indian economy underwent, which led to disruption on the demand and supply side and thereby the overall economy,” Kavita Chacko, CARE Ratings.