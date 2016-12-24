Need to update policies in view of changes in print sector: Venkaiah

Venkaiah Naidu, Minister for Information and Broadcasting said that the vision of the Government is to position the nation on a sustainable growth trajectory. The vision has been depicted in the Government of India Calendar 2017 with the theme ‘Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai, Aage Badh Raha Hai’, which was released during the event. He also released the Press in India Report 2015-16 prepared by Registrar of Newspapers of India.

Naidu stated that the phenomenal growth of the print media sector has mandated changes in the print media policy/guidelines in the past years. The need to update policies keeping in mind the changing dynamics in the print media sector, has resulted in evolving a robust mechanism for RNI to maintain an updated list of publications in the country. This mechanism also facilitated weeding out illegal publications that may prove to be an irritant to law enforcement agencies. On the new print advertisement policy framework, the Minister said that it provided for circulation verification procedure for empanelment of newspapers and journals with DAVP. The procedure involved certification by RNI if circulation exceeds 45,000 copies per publishing day.

Naidu also announced starting of 100 days campaign across the country on the theme of good governance, which will commence on December 25, 2016. Ministers, Members of the Parliament would be travelling across the country to highlight key initiatives of the government that has been taken in the last two and a half years. Good Governance Day is observed on the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In this context, he mentioned that the endeavour of the Government is to improve delivery systems, need to promote digital transformation and take forward the connectivity revolution in all sectors.