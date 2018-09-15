Need to promote biofuel production to curb crude oil imports: Gadkari

New Delhi : Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said tribal community should be encouraged to gather non-edible seeds for producing biofuel as the government looks to reduce dependence on crude oil imports. As India incurred a huge Rs 8 lakh crore bill on crude imports, tribal are being urged to collect non-edible seeds like ‘ratanjot, saal and mohan’ for biofuel production, Road Minister Gadkari said.

He said biofuel could also cut down India’s huge aviation fuel imports, and it could save Rs 30,000 crore spent through innovation and technology, it would be a great contribution to country’s economic health.