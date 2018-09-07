NCLT issues notices to Malvinder, Godhvani

New Delhi : The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday issued notices to Malvinder Mohan Singh, ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani and others, and also directed to maintain status quo over the shareholdings and composition of RHC Holdings board after the plea of younger brother Shivinder Singh.

The tribunal also allowed both parties Shivinder Singh and his wife Aditi Singh and other party Malvinder Singh to inspect documents and take photocopies of the records of RHC Holdings.

A two-member bench issued notices to Malvinder, Godhwani and others after Shivinder’s petition over alleged “oppression and mismanagement” of RHC Holdings.

“We allow both parties to access, examine records. They can also take photocopies in accordance with law,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal also directed Malvinder Singh and other respondents to file their replies within 10 days and sought rejoinder from Shivinder Singh in two weeks. The NCLT has posted the matter on October 9 for next hearing.

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh had moved NCLT to remove his elder brother Malvinder from the board of RHC Holdings alleging “blatant acts of mismanagement” by him and also asked to reconstitute the board of the company.

Shivinder in his petition filed before the NCLT had alleged “illegal and unlawful manipulation of records” of RHC Holdings including forging of signature of his wife Aditi Singh, while asking the NCLT to declare that Malvinder and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani caused grave prejudice to the interest of the company by acting in “collusion with each other”.