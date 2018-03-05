NCLT bars 60 firms from selling assets

List includes Gitanjali Gems, Gilli India, Nakshatra Brands and Firestar.

New Delhi : Amid the ongoing multi-agency probe into the Rs 12,700-crore Punjab National Bank scam, the NCLT has restrained more than 60 entities, including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, various individuals, companies and limited liability partnership firms, from selling their assets.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have passed the directions against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the alleged main perpetrators of the fraud, as well as their firms and relatives, among other entities, as per a public announcement by the corporate affairs ministry.

The ex-parte order was passed on a petition filed by the ministry under various sections of the Companies Act, 2013.

The ministry moved the petition under various provisions such as section 221, which pertains to freezing of assets of company on inquiry and investigation, and section 222 that relates to imposition of restrictions upon securities.

It has been passed against 64 entities that includes Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, few individuals related to the Punjab National Bank, various companies and limited liability partnerships.

Gitanjali Gems, Gilli India, Nakshatra Brands and Firestar Diamond are among the barred companies, while partnership firms include Solar Exports and Stellar Diamond.

According to the ministry, the petition came up for urgent hearing before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT on February 23 and that an ex-parte order was passed. There is an injunction against these entities from “removal, transfer or disposal of funds, assets and properties” till further order, according to the announcement.

The NCLT has posted the matter for further hearing on March 26 when the entities concerned have been asked to present before the tribunal.

As per the public announcement, in case the entities fail to appear on that day, then the matter would be heard ex-parte.

Apart from the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the ministry is also probing the matter.

DRI nod for prosecution

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday sanctioned the prosecution of jeweller Nirav Modi and his three firms in connection with the fraud case. The decision was taken as per the guidelines of the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) on the prosecution of persons in duty evasion cases.

Modi will be prosecuted for misdeclaration of value and quantity of the imported Cut and Polished Diamonds, Pearls to Customs and diversion of the Duty Exempted goods to the domestic tariff area clandestinely. He will also be questioned for the falsification of documentation and submission of the same to Customs.