NCLAT seeks details of Walmart-Flipkart’s biz model in India 

New Delhi : The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked US retail major Walmart and e-commerce major Flipkart to explain their way of doing business in India. NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has asked Walmart International Holdings to file its reply before it by September 20, 2018.

It has also asked trader’s body CAIT, which has filed an appeal before NCLAT challenging the go ahead by fair trade regulator CCI on Walmart’s $16 billion acquisition of home-grown Flipkart, to file its understanding over the Walmart’s business model in India.

“Before going into the merit of the appeal, we intend to know the manner in which Walmart International Holdings and Flipkart Private do their business in the relevant market in India,” said an NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya.

Complied with tax obligations

Walmart on Friday said it has complied with the tax obligations of its $16 billion acquisition of India’s largest online retailer Flipkart but did not say the quantum of taxes it paid.

“We take our legal obligations seriously, including paying taxes to governments where we operate. Following our Flipkart investment, we have now completed our tax withholding obligations under the guidance of the Indian Tax authorities,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

However, the company did not disclose the tax amount deposited with the I-T authorities at the time of the story going to wire.

The tribunal further said: “The appellant (CAIT) may file relevant list of dates and their understanding of sales by Respondent No 2 (Wal-Mart International) by way of an additional affidavit within a week thereof.”

NCLAT has directed to list the matter on October 5 ‘for admission’ of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) petition opposing approval granted by the CCI on August 8 to the Walmart-Flipkart deal.

The CCI had said it is “not likely to have an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India and therefore, the same is hereby approved.”

It had observed that the complaint about Flipkart’s discounting practice or preference to select e-tailers is not specific to this merger deal and is “already prevalent” in the market.