NBCC to invest Rs 500 cr in loss-making PSUs

Mumbai : State-owned construction firm NBCC plans to invest around Rs 500 crore to acquire majority stake in two loss-making public sector firms, a top company official said.

“We are gradually moving towards consolidation in the construction business. As a part of the strategy, we acquired loss-making HSCL. We will be completing the acquisition of two more PSUs by the second quarter of this fiscal,” company’s chairman-cum-managing director Anoop Kumar Mittal told reporters, reports PTI.

He added that the company will invest around Rs 500 crore from internal accruals to acquire the other two loss-making firms. Last year the company acquired 51 per cent stake in Hindustan Steel Works Construction (HSCL), also a public sector company under the steel ministry, with an investment of Rs 35.70 crore.