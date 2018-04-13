NBCC, SDI Bhubaneswar to build construction training institute worth Rs 900 crore

Mumbai : State-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Skill Development Institute (SDI) Bhubaneswar for developing a construction training institute.

To be built at a cost of Rs 900 crore in two phases, the institute will have a total built up area of 1.8 lakh square meter and will facilitate empowering of youth in Odisha with relevant skill sets and train them in various disciplines, according to a company release, reports PTI.

The SDI Bhubaneswar is a training setup being promoted by eight public sector utilities in the oil and gas sector under joint CSR schemes. “NBCC wants to have skilled and future-ready workforce to be a part of our team. We are working towards creating a well-defined system of identifying and training the workforce in the construction sector, which comprises port, irrigation, roads, infrastructures and buildings,” said Anoop Kumar Mittal, CMD, NBCC.

He further said the company is embarking to develop SDI Bhubaneswar as the country’s most promising skill academy in the line with the government’s Skill India Mission. “It aims to further enhance the skill set and knowledge set of individuals so that they can adapt themselves in the fast-changing business environment. NBCC has pledged to impart training to 40,000 workers (including both onsite and offsite) in next five years,” added Mittal.