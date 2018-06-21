NBCC India expects 35 per cent CAGR for next five years

Mumbai : NBCC India Ltd is eyeing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35 per cent in its topline over the next five years, the public sector undertaking’s management told analysts at an investor meet.

The company is expecting the revenue to rise on account of a pick-up in execution of its existing Rs 800-billion order book. The re-development of Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar in Delhi, and construction of a convention centre in Delhi are among the major projects in the order book, reports Cogencis.

The company plans to award projects worth Rs 150 billion in 2018-19 (April-March). The execution of these projects will take total projects under execution to 60 per cent of its order book, Anandrathi Research said in a report. NBCC had reported total revenues of Rs 59.05 billion in 2017-18 (April-March).

The construction company plans to raise Rs 40-50 billion from sale of properties in Nauroji Nagar commercial towers in 2018-19. It is also eyeing to get Rs 5-6 billion from sale of its real estate inventory. The company has a real estate inventory of Rs 17 billion so far.

NBCC plans to increase its revenues by acquiring state-owned construction companies. It had acquired a 51 per cent stake in Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd in April last year. It has submitted bids for buying stake in HSCC (India) Ltd and Engineering Projects (India) Ltd, the company had informed stock exchanges.