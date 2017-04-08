Farmers dependent on traditional cultivation method in Nagaland are set to get new income options in fuel wood, fruits and non-timber production through a project for which Japanese funding arm JICA has extended Rs 400 crore loan. JICA has signed an agreement with the Indian government to provide development assistance loan of 6,224 million yen (about Rs 400 crore) for Nagaland Forest Management Project.
Nagaland gets Rs 400 crore loan to promote agroforestry
