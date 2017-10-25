N S Venkatesh is the new Chief Executive of AMFI

N S Venkatesh has been appointed as the Chief Executive of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). He succeeded C V R Rajendran who had stepped down from the position in December 2016.

Venkatesh has over three decades of experience in the banking sector including over two decades in managing Treasury and International Banking. In addition, he has experience in matters relating to finance, risk management, information technology, accounting standards, audit and assurance as well as bank taxation.

Prior to joining AMFI, he was the Executive Director at Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Prior to that he served in Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) for over 19 years, where held several senior positions, including that of the Chief Financial Officer and the Executive Director. He was a member of Technical Advisory Committee of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Money Market, Securities Market & Foreign Exchange from 2011 to 2016. He was also the Chairman of Fixed Income, Money Markets & Derivatives Association (FIMMDA) during the same period.