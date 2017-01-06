Music of Joy to tour India

The members of Sahaja Yoga Meditation, Navi Mumbai, will be hosting a grand scale concert of Australian musical band ‘Music Of Joy’ (MOJ), where in the 20 band members, belonging to different nationalities will come together to not only entertain the audience of 5000 plus through Indian classical, folk and sufi music but also give them an experience of inner peace through a scientific meditation methodology called Sahaja Yoga. The concert will be held on January15, 2017.

Right from the inception of the band, 20 years ago, MOJ has been successful in spreading the message of love, joy and peace across the globe in nations like China, Japan, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Caledonia and New Zealand. To add to this Sahaja Yoga, Navi Mumbai has gone one step further and has organised a grand exhibition on 14 January -15 January. This exhibition will cover topics like scientific meditation and its benefits, impact of meditation on physical health, relation between meditation and Indian culture and many others.

The MoJ Concerts

schedule is

as followed:

27 December 2016 Concert at Jaipur

28 December 2016 Concert at Gwalior

30 December 2016 Concert at Noida Premashram [NGO]

1 January 2017 Concert at Indore

4 January 2017 Concert at Chhindwara

8 January 2017 Concert at Pune

9 January 2017 Program for Jambut Villagers in Nagar District and School Inauguration. Its funded by MoJ Members

10 January 2017 Concert in Nasik

11 January 2017

Visit to Adishakti Temple Vani

12 January 2017

Visit to Sahasrar Dham Nargol and concert in Bordi

15 January 2017 Concert in Khargar, Navi Mumbai.

Program details:

Grand Exhibition: 14th and 15th January, 2017 (11 am to 5 pm)

MOJ Musical night: 15th January, 2017 (6.30 pm onwards)

Venue: Utsav Chowk, Khargar, Navi Mumbai