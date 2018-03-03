Mumbai to host ‘The Big CIO Show’

This event by Trescon scheduled on March 14 – 15, 2018, at The Leela Mumbai will be a flagship event for the IT industry. It will help attendees understand the technological impact of industrial revolution 4.0 and strategies that work for their business…

Mumbai : From an ordinary day job in a company to becoming a business leader, the position of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) has developed into a facet for the success of a company.

In the 21st century work space, the level of technology available to a corporation and its similar entities has grown into a separate billion-dollar enterprise of its own. Technology helps drive the company forward by providing an increase in the efficiency of data processing as well as reducing time-redundancies across the entire organisation.

As MNCs and Fortune 500 companies try out every weapon in their arsenal, the CIO readies his team to lead the charge. The innovations and technological incorporations will determine the future of a company. Real-time enterprising to increase profits is the need of the hour and the CIO leads the brigade.

A well-equipped CIO must be fully aware of the technology available at his disposal as well as the technology available in the marketplace, in order to incorporate it into his organisation. A CIO is a data scientist who governs the technological ecosphere of the company. And since this very department has increased in importance due to an increased demand for the acquisition of superlative technology, there has been an increase in the CIO’s job responsibilities. He is now a functioning member of the board and a key-decision driver.

The priority of this event is to honour and felicitate the ‘Top 100 CIOs’ in the country with Big CIO 100 Awards, which is in accordance with their contributions and innovations towards their company as well the technological ecosystem within the country. Apart from that, the event will provide a platform for these IT leaders to create a conclave under one roof and discuss, exchange and visualise ideas within the IT sector.

At the Big CIO Show and Awards, notable speakers from various organisations and top MNC’s will present keynote addresses on their stride with technology. They will talk about the initiatives that have been done or plan to do to improve the IT within their company. They will also enlighten the attendees of the event with the newest technological innovations slated to hit the market. The event will also provide a backdrop for the CIOs of different companies and organisations to hear from the thought leaders in the industry, as well as innovators and investors on the progress of the IT industry in the country. The participants in the event are industry-level experts as well business-process innovators who are seeking out to maximize the output of the industry whilst maintaining a profitable outcome.

The event will provide a laid foundation on what it means to incorporate these technologies into the fabric of operations of an organisation. No stone will be left unturned and the event will leave the participants invigorated on which foot to put first, to embrace the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Some of the notable speakers and thought leaders who will be participating in their full capacity are Danielle Di-Masi, Innovator, International Keynote Speaker and Media Commentator from The Interactions Lab PTY LTD, Australia; Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton & Senior Advisory Board Member of Trescon; Nikhil Desai, International Speaker, Motivator and Trainer; Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman of 5F World; Rajat Nigam, Chief Technological Office of Network18 Media; Puneesh Lamba, Group CIO for CK Birla; Sanjay Prasad, CIO of TATA Power; Jasmine Gorimar, Senior Commercial Tech Lead for GlaxoSmithKline; Vipin Luthra, Associate Director of PepsiCo India and Meheriar Patel, CIO, AGC Networks Ltd and Essar Retail.

Another highlight of the event is the panel discussions where the attendees can interact with the thought leaders as well as take part in the discussions. The event aims to bridge the gap between the doubts and truths within the IT industry. Also, those attending the event will have the privileged access to certain insights put forward by the speakers and stand to learn new things from them.