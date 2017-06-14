Mumbai: Airtel launches *121# Digital Care in Marathi and Hindi for Prepaid Customers  

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of *121# Digital Care platform in Marathi & Hindi, making the platform much more accessible for millions of Airtel prepaid mobile customers across Mumbai. This is yet another industry-first from Airtel to empower customers and deliver best-in-class service experience.

*121# Digital Care is a quick and easy to use platform for Airtel prepaid customers to get basic information like account balance/best offers/last 5 transactions etc. In addition, information relating to ongoing offers can be accessed via this platform and customers can also activate/deactivate value added services on their own.

Customers simply need to dial *121# from their mobile phones and access an easy to navigate menu on their mobile screens to get their account related information in a matter of seconds. Customers do not have to wait to speak to a customer care executive or visit an Airtel retail store for basic queries.

*121# Digital Care facility is completely free of cost and does not require a data connection. It can be accessed via all smartphones and feature phones with regional language support.

Sameer Batra, Chief Executive Officer – Mumbai, Bharti Airtel Ltd said, “Our innovative digital self-help portal *121# is already popular among our pre-paid customers in its existing form, due to its ease of use. With the introduction of Marathi and Hindi language options, this service will not only delight our customers with its simplicity, but will also enhance the overall experience of our prepaid customers in Mumbai. We are proud of this innovation, which is aimed at making basic information easily available to our customers. The increasing penetration of mobile devices with regional language support will accelerate the adoption of this platform.”

Airtel has over 275 million mobile customers across India, of which appx. 93.7% are prepaid.