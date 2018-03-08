Mukesh Ambani leads India’s rich list with $40b

New York : India has 121 billionaires — 19 more than last year — making them the third largest group of the ultra-rich after those from the US and China, according to Forbes, the business magazine that produces an annual list.

Mukesh Ambani, the energy and petrochemicals magnate, who keeps his standing as the richest Indian, is richer by $16.9 billion in 2018 with assets of $40.1 billion, according to the magazine’s list released online on Tuesday.

He moved up to the 19th global rank on the list of 2,208 billionaires worldwide. In 2017, he ranked 33rd with $23.2 billion.

The US has 585 billionaires and China 373 this year on the Forbes tally, which it calls “The Three Comma Club” for the punctuation used in writing out fully the billion in numbers.

In 2017, there were 102 Indians on the list.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest man with assets valued at $112 billion, overtaking Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates whose fortune is valued at $90 billion and investor Warren Buffet with $84 billion.

In 2017, Gates ranked first globally with $86 billion, Buffet second with $75.6 billion and Bezos third with $72.8 billion.

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post newspaper, is the first person to cross the $100 billion mark in assets, Forbes said.

The software entrepreneur Azim Premji moves to the second richest Indian spot in 2018, passing Lakshmi Mittal, the international steel tycoon, Forbes said.

Premji moved up from the 72nd global spot in 2017 with $14.9 billion, to the 58th rank with $18.8 billion this year.

Although the value of his assets have increased over the past year, Lakshmi Mittal slid to the 62nd rank on the 2018 global list and to the third spot among Indians with $18.5 billion from the 56th worldwide rank with $16.4 billion in 2017.

The Indian-origin Hinduja Family with $19.5 billion net worth figured at the 55th position in the global list.

The richest Indian woman on the Forbes list is Savitri Jindal of the Jindal steel and power conglomerate, who ranks 176th globally on the Forbes list with $8.8 billion.

Next is the biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at 629 with $3.6 billion.

The 39-year-old financial technology entrepreneur Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who ranks 1,394th globally with $1.7 billion, is the youngest Indian on the Forbes list.

Software company HCL’s founder Shiv Nadar is the fourth richest Indian on the list with $14.6 billion and is ranked 98 globally.