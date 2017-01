In a bid to celebrate New Year 2017, MTNL has come up with an exciting offer for its new broadband customers. Under this offer, new broadband customers will get free prepaid mobile SIM loaded with free mobile data every month.

Customers can enjoy 2GB mobile data every month absolutely free on booking of broadband plan of Rs 800 and above. Similarly, new broadband customers in plan from Rs 600 to Rs 799 will get 1GB mobile data every month free. This promotional offer is valid for limited period.