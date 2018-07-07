MSP hike may lift retail inflation by 73 bps: SBI

New Delhi : The hike in minimum support price (MSP) of 14 summer crops can increase retail inflation by 73 basis points, depending upon the level of procurement, an SBI report said on Friday.

The government decision to hike MSP of 14 kharif crops is a welcome step to address farmer distress in India, SBI said in its report. The immediate fallout of the announcement is an inflation impact. Various estimates placed inflation impact between 50-100 bps on Consumer Price Index (CPI), while fiscal impact would be in the range of 0.2 per cent to 0.4 per cent of GDP.

“However we believe, such estimated inflation impact could just be a statistical artefact and will only transpire if there is procurement by government,” the SBI report said, adding it is well known that when the public agency starts procuring the crops at MSP, it ensures a convergence between market prices and MSP and thereby impacting inflation. “The CPI inflation could increase by 73 bps and this could materialise in one or two quarters but purely subject to procurement by the Government/State Government,” it said.