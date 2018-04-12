MS Dhoni sues real estate firm Amrapali Group over pending dues of Rs 150 crore

Former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has sued real estate company Amrapali Group to recover dues of around Rs 150 crore. According to ET, Amrapali Group has allegedly not paid him for years for being the brand ambassador of the firm who is now caught in a financial crisis and hasn’t been able to complete housing projects in various cities.

According to reports, Sports management company Rhiti Sports, that manages Dhoni, KL Rahul and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has moved Delhi High Court and filed a recovery suit against Amrapali Group.

To note, Dhoni was the brand ambassador of Amrapali for the past 6-7 years and later in 2016 resigned as the brand ambassador of the realty firm as he was trolled on social media by residents of Amrapali housing project who were angry over the unfinished work. The residents had tagged Dhoni in their tweets, asking him to either dissociate himself from the builder or make sure that they complete the pending work.