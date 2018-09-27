Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Business / MRAI urges government to remove import duty from aluminium scarp

MRAI urges government to remove import duty from aluminium scarp

— By PTI | Sep 27, 2018 07:01 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Industry body MRAI Thursday has urged the government to bring the basic customs duty on import of aluminium scarp to zero from 2.5 per cent at present. Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), which represents the secondary aluminium players, also requested the government to take steps to improve availability of scrap in the country. “Aluminium scrap is the key raw material of aluminium recycling industry. It is mainly used in alloy ingots, castings which are further used in the automobiles industry and Deox which are used in steel plant for deoxidation. The scrap is being heavily imported from outside the country which means there is a demand for it,” MRAI President Sanjay Mehta said.

The body requested the government to take steps to address concerns of secondary aluminium industry, he said, adding “MRAI will also be submitting a memorandum with the DIPP Secretary next month”. “We make semi-products from scrap whereas semi-products are also entering India under FTAs (free trade agreements) and due these factors at times it becomes difficult for us to take out even our making cost,” Mehta said. MRAI represents over 1,200 members of the country’s ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling industry.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Excess of Aadhaar injurious to health

    Aadhaar is good but an excess of it can be injurious to your health. That, in a nutshell, is the…

  • Bank mergers: Abracadabra! Mess vanishes!

    There is trouble that is bubbling inside India’s financial cauldron. The three witches cackle, stir their brooms in the broth,…

  • Better being unique than being the best

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the legality of Aadhaar restricting it to disbursement of social benefits and junking its…

  • Last days of CJI

    The 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has just three days to go before he vanishes into history…

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…