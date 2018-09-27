MRAI urges government to remove import duty from aluminium scarp

New Delhi: Industry body MRAI Thursday has urged the government to bring the basic customs duty on import of aluminium scarp to zero from 2.5 per cent at present. Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), which represents the secondary aluminium players, also requested the government to take steps to improve availability of scrap in the country. “Aluminium scrap is the key raw material of aluminium recycling industry. It is mainly used in alloy ingots, castings which are further used in the automobiles industry and Deox which are used in steel plant for deoxidation. The scrap is being heavily imported from outside the country which means there is a demand for it,” MRAI President Sanjay Mehta said.

The body requested the government to take steps to address concerns of secondary aluminium industry, he said, adding “MRAI will also be submitting a memorandum with the DIPP Secretary next month”. “We make semi-products from scrap whereas semi-products are also entering India under FTAs (free trade agreements) and due these factors at times it becomes difficult for us to take out even our making cost,” Mehta said. MRAI represents over 1,200 members of the country’s ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling industry.