MP to get ‘namkeen’ with snacks cluster in Ratlam

Bhopal : The Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 22.75 crore to set up a ‘namkeen’ (salty snacks) cluster in Ratlam, an official said.

The cluster would come up on 18.15 hectare land on Ratlam-Jhabua road and a sum of Rs 15.41 crore would be spent on developing infrastructure in the first phase, an official of the state government’s public relations department said.

He said that 124 plots, with a total area of 87,629 square metres, had been set aside for such units and 24 of these plots had been allotted to those interested in establishing their businesses in the cluster. He said that the cluster was being developed to arrange the existing units in Ratlam in a planned manner.

“Similarly, a ‘mishtan’ (sweets) and namkeen cluster will be set up in Jabalpur for which a Rs 15 crore plan is being prepared,” he added.