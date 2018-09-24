Motorola One Power launched in India, here are the specifications, price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone company Lenovo-Motorola on Monday launched its first Android One device “Motorola One Power” in India for Rs 15,999. Android One means the device will have the latest Android version and regular security updates. The device with Android Oreo 8.1 OS comes with 6.2 inch 19:9 Max Vision Full HD+ display. The device will be available from October 5 on Flipkart.

“The Indian market will be a key focus for us in our value portfolio (Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000),” Prashanth Mani, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, told reporters here. “With this device, stay powered longer with up to two days of battery life so you can watch your favourite movie while travelling and get up to six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes with the included ‘TurboPower’ charge,” the company added. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage that can be expanded up to 256GB.

The smartphone has 16MP+5MP dual rear camera system along with a 12MP front camera. The primary camera comes with integrated Google Lens that helps in recognising and searching about the objects that users come across. Jio customers can get benefits up to Rs 4,450 (applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans) while purchasing the device.