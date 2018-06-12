‘More banks may not come under PCA’

New Delhi : More banks are unlikely to be brought under the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework as the situation pertaining to bad loans is expected to improve in the next couple of quarters, according to a finance ministry official.

Currently, 11 banks including Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Dena Bank, and Allahabad Bank are under the PCA framework.

As the debt resolution process under bankruptcy law is gaining strength, it is bound to bring down the non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of the public sector banks (PSBs) in the next few quarters, the official said.

The banks have already seen a surge in NPAs in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 and are likely to see sizeable decline in them in the coming months, the official said.

Since there is clear pipeline for NPA resolution, the official said, the ministry does not expect more banks to come under the PCA.