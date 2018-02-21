Moody’s, Fitch put PNB rating under lens
New Delhi : Top international rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch are looking to downgrade the rating of Punjab National Bank, which is reeling under Rs 11,400 crore fraud.
Fitch Ratings has placed PNB Viability Rating of ‘bb’ on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), following the $1.8 billion fraud detected in the bank, the rating agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
Moody’s Investors Service placed under review for downgrade PNB local and foreign currency deposit rating of Baa3/P-3 and foreign currency issuer rating Baa3, it said.
Fitch clarified that it would resolve the Rating Watch once more clarity emerges on the extent of control failures and the impact on PNB’s financial position. “At this stage, Fitch does not view this event to have an impact on PNB’s Support Rating Floor (BBB-) due to the bank’s high systemic importance as the second-largest state-owned bank. We believe that the state’s propensity to provide extraordinary support to PNB remains high, subject to the sovereign’s ability, which is captured in India’s sovereign rating of ‘BBB-‘,” Fitch said. PNB, the second largest public sector bank in India, had detected a $1.8 billion fraud in one of its branches in Mumbai in January. The amount of fraudulent transactions is equivalent to eight times the bank’s net income of about Rs 1,320 crore ($206 million). “The RWN reflects the possibility of a downgrade of PNB’s Viability Rating following the detection of a large fraud in one of the bank’s branches amounting to $1.8 billion.
