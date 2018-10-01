Molestation allegations: JP Morgan clarifies

Mumbai: Responding to a report carried by the FPJ about a former senior credit analyst with JP Morgan, who has alleged that she was molested and harassed by three senior employees of the company, the organisation has said that they do not comment on individual cases.

The statement says: “We do not comment on individual cases. However, JP Morgan takes data privacy extremely seriously and incidents, if any, are dealt in accordance with the firm’s code of conduct, policies and applicable laws.” The woman worked at JP Morgan’s Goregaon office and was asked to quit on June 8.