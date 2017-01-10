Modi inaugurates GIFT City’s International Financial centre

Ganghinagar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off a string of events here at the opening of the India International Exchange (India INX) at the GIFT City’s International Financial Centre (IFSC). He laid the foundation stone of the country’s three tower hotel over a railway station complete with a helipad and then inaugurated a global trade show with over 200 companies participating and then rounded it up holding a roundtable with nine Nobel Laureates after launching a Nobel Prize Series Exhibition.

On January 9th, he will be seen inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 in which heads and representatives of governments of over 20 countries will be present besides, business heads, captains of industry and union ministers. The eighth edition of the biennial event will be marked by the Modi’s interaction with over 60 global and Indian CEOs over a roundtable meeting on Tuesday in which finance minister Arun Jaitley will also remain present.

Speaking at the India INX, Modi said that the facility will mark the onset of a new era in the country’s financial sector by facilitating trading in commodities, equities, masala bonds etc since it would be catering to both the eastern and the western markets. He declared Indian INX open by striking the gong at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)-promoted global exchange at GIFT City. Modi said that the country would need to create 30 crore jobs over the next three years. “A job revolution is the need of the hour and I expect GIFT city to create lakhs of such opportunities over the next ten years,” he added.