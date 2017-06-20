Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas establishes GST Facilitation Cell for all Stakeholders

New Delhi: With a view to facilitate the implementation of GST for the stakeholders concerned with Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and its organizations, a GST Facilitation Cell has been established. The GST Facilitation Cell has been constituted to serve as the first point of contact for industry to facilitate, guide and provide all support to the stakeholders for a smooth and successful rollout of GST w.e.f. July 1, 2017. The Cell comprises the following Officers:
|Sl. No.
|Name
|Designation
|Contact No.
|1
|Smt. Urvashi Sadhwani,
|Senior Adviser, Chairperson
|2338 5823
|2.
|Sh Sandeep Poundrik
|Joint Secretary (R)
|2338 6935
|3.
|Sh Amar Nath
|Joint Secretary (E)
|2338 1832
|4.
|Sh Ashutosh Jindal
|Joint Secretary (M)
|2338 2418
|5.
|Smt Indrani Kaushal
|Economic Adviser
|2338 3753
|6.
|Sh S.R.Meena
|DDG, IFD
|2338 9459
|7.
|Sh A.K. Srinivasan,
|Director (F), ONGC
|2675 5008
|8.
|Sh A.K.Sharma
|Director (F), IOCL
|2626 0007
|9.
|Sh S. Purkayastha,
|Director (F), GAIL
|2618 2138