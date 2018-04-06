Mine workers union to go on strike on Apr 16 

New Delhi : INTUC-affiliated trade body INMF said it would observe a day-long strike on April 16 at Coal India Ltd to protest against commercial mining by private companies.

In a letter to the government, INMF informed that it will join four other unions – CITU, BMS, HMS and AITUC, for the strike against Centre’s decision to permit private companies to mine coal for commercial use. The private companies are bound to resort to ‘unsafe and slaughter mining with no regard to conservation of coal and exploitation of labour,’ INMF said in the letter. In a major reform in the coal sector since its nationalisation in 1973, the government allowed private companies to mine.