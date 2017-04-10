MF inflows in stocks drop 27% to `51,000 cr in 2016-17

New Delhi : Mutual fund managers’ investment in equities declined by 27 per cent to over Rs 51,000 crore in 2016-17 due to volatility in stock markets.

However, fund houses are upbeat about the industry’s performance in the new fiscal while expecting investment from new investors to fuel the growth of the sector.

As per data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), mutual fund managers invested a net sum of Rs 51,352 crore in stock markets during 2016-17, lower than Rs 70,130 crore invested in the preceding fiscal, reports PTI.

In 2014-15, fund mangers had infused close to Rs 41,000 crore in stock markets — the first net inflow in six years.