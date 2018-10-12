MeToo effect: Senior Tata Motors executive Suresh Rangarajan, accused of sexual harassment, sent on leave

After Bollywood, Politicians and TV industry, #MeToo movement has found resonance in corporate sector with Tata motors at the receiving end. Tata Motors communications chief Suresh Rangarajan has been accused of sexual harassment. Sandhya who on Twitter, keep sharing #MeToo stories, shared one such post by 20-something woman, revealing Rangarajan misbehaving with her a number of occasions. Taking note of the same, Tata Motors issued a statement which reads, “At Tata Motors, we have always striven to ensure a respectful and safe workplace for everyone. Any allegations are investigated and appropriate action is taken immediately. This matter has already been taken up for investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee, set up as per law. Any such behaviour is against the Tata code of conduct and appropriate action will be taken as soon the enquiry is completed.”

Allegations are being investigated and an appropriate action will be taken immediately as soon as the enquiry is complete – Tata Motors’ HR pic.twitter.com/Y7qRi1lT3q — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 11, 2018



The statement further reads that Rangarajan has been asked to go on a leave in order to complete the probe in a fair way. On Twitter, Sandhya shared screenshots in which she claimed that Rangarajan harassed young female employees.

In light of the enquiry by ICC, Suresh Rangarajan, has been asked to proceed on leave in order to allow for an objective enquiry to be completed as swiftly as possible. — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 11, 2018

On Suresh Rangarajan, head of corp comm, Tata Motors. I’m just so sad that young women still go through this every day. pic.twitter.com/rlTIt9VlP5 — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 11, 2018

MeToo movement in India is garnering more attention with various women from different genres coming forward, using hashtag MeToo on social media to reveal their story and helping it to reach number of people to inspire them in telling prevalence of sexual harassment be it at workplace or anywhere.