Merged Fortis-Manipal entity to have Rs 15,000-cr value

New Delhi : Fortis Healthcare (FHL) on Wednesday said the merger of its hospitals business into Manipal Hospitals Enterprises is expected to be completed in 10-12 months.

The company’s board had on Tuesday approved demerger of its hospitals business, which will be acquired by Manipal Hospitals and TPG Capital, along with the sale of 20 per cent stake in diagnostics chain SRL, in a Rs 3,900-crore deal. The value of the entity resulting from the merger of Fortis Healthcare and Manipal Hospital will be Rs 15,000 crore. “The merger will take time. The merging of Fortis into Manipal will take between 10 to 12 months,” FHL CEO Bhavdeep Singh said.

The company on Tuesday said that the proposed transaction was subject to shareholders’ approval, creditors’ approval, applicable regulatory approvals (including CCI, Sebi, stock exchanges and NCLT and other customary conditions precedent. The company said, “As part of the transaction, Dr Ranjan Pai and TPG will invest Rs 3,900 crore into Manipal Hospitals. The funds will be utilised by Manipal Hospitals to finance the acquisition of 50.9 per cent stake in SRL (20 per cent from FHL and 30.9 per cent from other investors for which discussions are currently underway).”