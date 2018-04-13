Mehta to succeed Manwani as HUL head

New Delhi : Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday said its long-serving non-executive chairman Harish Manwani will retire in June and Sanjiv Mehta, the current MD and CEO, will succeed him.

Manwani (64) has decided to retire as the non-executive chairman of the company and not seek re-appointment at the annual general meeting in June, HUL said.

He took over as the non-executive chairman of HUL in July 2005 and oversaw a period of sustained growth, with the business nearly tripling in size, and HUL reinforcing itself as one of India’s most admired companies, the company said. Manwani first served as executive director on the board and thereafter as non-executive chairman for the past 13 years.