MCX begins options trading in zinc futures

Staff Reporter

Mumbai : Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has commenced trading in zinc options contract with zinc (5 MT) futures as the underlying. It registered a traded volume of 257 lots (one lot = 5 MT) valued at Rs 27.47 crore till 05:00pm on Thursday. The first trade was executed by East India Commodities.

Currently, the options contracts expiring in the months of July, August and September 2018 have been offered for trading. Each expiry shall have a minimum of fifteen strikes available for call and put options; viz. seven each for In the Money (ITM), seven Out of the Money (OTM) and one At the Money (ATM). The zinc options contract will offer its stakeholders added flexibility to hedge and manage their price exposures in a transparent and regulated trading environment.